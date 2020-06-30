Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mackinac Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

