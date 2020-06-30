Maca (ASX:MLD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.73. Maca shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 198,364 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.85. The company has a market cap of $205.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.50.

Maca Company Profile (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

