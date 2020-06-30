Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

LULU stock opened at $294.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

