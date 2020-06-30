Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.