Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 320 ($3.94)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.25) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Rotork to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.58 ($3.13).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.62. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

