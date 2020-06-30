Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.