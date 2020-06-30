Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 163.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

