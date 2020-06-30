Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,532,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,098,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

