Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.38 ($50.99).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

