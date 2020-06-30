Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given a C$10.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GUD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$6.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.67 million and a P/E ratio of 68.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.26. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

