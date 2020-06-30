Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $770.85

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $770.85 and traded as low as $56.15. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 20,533 shares.

Separately, Barclays cut Kingspan Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a PE ratio of 27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 770.85.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.