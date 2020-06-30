Kingsgate Consolidated (ASX:KCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.39. Kingsgate Consolidated shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 187,714 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

Kingsgate Consolidated Company Profile (ASX:KCN)

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

