Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stake Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 684.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $584.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.