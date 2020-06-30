Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 213 ($2.62) on Monday. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.61 million and a P/E ratio of 153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Donald (Don) Elgie purchased 10,500 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £18,795 ($23,129.46). Also, insider Ido Erlichman sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.46), for a total value of £3,400,000 ($4,184,100.42). Insiders sold 2,227,597 shares of company stock valued at $435,519,400 in the last ninety days.

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

