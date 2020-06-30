Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

KLR stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $9,134,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

