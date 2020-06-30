JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,439 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12,793.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.