JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.08 ($103.46).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €98.60 ($110.79) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.94.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

