JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.37 ($92.55).

HEN3 stock opened at €81.82 ($91.93) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

