Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.35. Journey Energy shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 5,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$18.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

