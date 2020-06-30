John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $254.26

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $254.26 and traded as low as $122.20. John Menzies shares last traded at $122.20, with a volume of 807,606 shares traded.

MNZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

