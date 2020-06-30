Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Stock Yards Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117 over the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

