Jane Street Group LLC Invests $563,000 in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 929,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Endava by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Endava by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Endava PLC – has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

