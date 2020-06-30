Jane Street Group LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 509.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 916,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in New Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

