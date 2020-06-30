Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after purchasing an additional 106,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 74,345 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE ALG opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,784 shares of company stock worth $187,569. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

