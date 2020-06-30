iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.02

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and traded as high as $73.43. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 8,823 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 57,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.