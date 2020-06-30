Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/26/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/22/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

6/18/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/16/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 148 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 159 ($1.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($1.97).

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 185 ($2.28).

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 148 ($1.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 220 ($2.71).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.12. Vodafone Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

