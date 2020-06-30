Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.