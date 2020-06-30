Invesco Ltd. Sells 625,616 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Cyberark Software worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $79,280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,242,000 after acquiring an additional 646,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,096,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

