Invesco Ltd. Sells 52,663 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $20,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ExlService by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.