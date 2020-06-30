Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,931 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Employers were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. AJO LP bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIG opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks bought 13,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $383,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,310 shares of company stock worth $890,371 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

