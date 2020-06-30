Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.05

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and traded as high as $88.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $88.35, with a volume of 54,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.