International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 30,408 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.51.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

