Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

