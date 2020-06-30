Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

