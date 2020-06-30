Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 17.30 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.83. Inspired Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 million and a PE ratio of 34.60.

In related news, insider Richard Logan acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($20.80) per share, with a total value of £1,943,500 ($2,391,705.64).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

