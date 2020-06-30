Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Sintx Technologies (NYSE:SINT) Head to Head Comparison

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 27.52 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -60.45 Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 32.98 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 1 8 0 2.70 Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $83.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -47.30% -29.14% -23.04% Sintx Technologies -250.19% -27.69% -17.24%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

