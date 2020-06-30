Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,059,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

BATS:LVHB opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

