Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.63

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and traded as low as $35.03. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 5,138 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $661.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.