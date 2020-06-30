Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.92

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and traded as high as $68.31. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 10,800,288 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

