Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $3.73. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 118,670 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

