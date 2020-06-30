Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.27

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and traded as high as $56.00. Ilika shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 163,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Ilika alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.91.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.