IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $552.66

Shares of IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.66 and traded as low as $520.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $532.00, with a volume of 41,401 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IG Design Group from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 905 ($11.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.67 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 552.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 621.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

