Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $5.79. Ideal Power shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 23,700 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

