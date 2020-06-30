ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $271.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.90 million and the highest is $276.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $180.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,085,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,310,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,827,000 after buying an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

