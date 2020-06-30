Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.13. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 20,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,460,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

