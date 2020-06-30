Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of HST opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

