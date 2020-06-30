Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of HST opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.