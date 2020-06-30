Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.31% of Horace Mann Educators worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

