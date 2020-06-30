Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.51

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.51 and traded as low as $24.35. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 264.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

