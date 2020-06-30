HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.02

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.02 and traded as low as $14.01. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMNF shares. ValuEngine raised HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.12.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

