Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.